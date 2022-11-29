Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dail hears repeated calls for emergency intervention for defective block homeowners

The Dail has heard pleas again for the need for emergency intervention for defective block homeowners which are not fit for human habitation.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told the Taoiseach that families are desperate and were left with no other option but to protest outside County House in Lifford yesterday.

Deputy MacLochlainn pressed Micheal Martin to provide an update for homeowners:

 

The Taoiseach responded by saying that he would ask the Housing Minister to provide an update to Deputy MacLochlainn.

