Draft Letterkenny Town Plan going out to public consultation

The draft Letterkenny Town Plan is going out to pubic consultation, with members of Donegal County Council saying the plan needs to go out in its entirety – warts and all.

Officials had sought to remove some areas on the basis that there is a flood risk, but Cllr Gerry McMonagle said he believes the contribution of the general public will be vital in getting a balanced perspective on the issue.

Other members agreed, particularly as there is a very real prospect of the plan being extended from a five year to a ten year document.

Cllr McMonagle says the discussion has gone on long enough, it’s now time for the people to have their say: