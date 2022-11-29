Further information being sought from Council member who made corruption claims

On foot of a demand for action on corruption claims made at last year’s Budget Meeting, the Acting Chief Executive of Donegal County Council told members this week that further information has been sought from the member who made the comments.

Liam Ward said when that has been responded to, then the council will brief members.

However, Cllr Nicholas Crossan, who raised the issue told the meeting that’s effectively a cut and paste of the answer given at the last minute.

He says comments were made which have put members and officials under a cloud, and more urgency is needed in dealing with the issue: