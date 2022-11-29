Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Further information being sought from Council member who made corruption claims

On foot of a demand for action on corruption claims made at last year’s Budget Meeting, the Acting Chief Executive of Donegal County Council told members this week that further information has been sought from the member who made the comments.

Liam Ward said when that has been responded to, then the council will brief members.

However, Cllr Nicholas Crossan, who raised the issue told the meeting that’s effectively a cut and paste of the answer given at the last minute.

He says comments were made which have put members and officials under a cloud, and more urgency is needed in dealing with the issue:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Parked car damaged while owner at mass

29 November 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Youths sought following burglary at Port Road business

29 November 2022
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Man assaulted and windows smashed at house in Letterkenny

29 November 2022
IMG_20221128_100021
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to write ‘vital’ letter to Department of Housing

29 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Parked car damaged while owner at mass

29 November 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Youths sought following burglary at Port Road business

29 November 2022
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Man assaulted and windows smashed at house in Letterkenny

29 November 2022
IMG_20221128_100021
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to write ‘vital’ letter to Department of Housing

29 November 2022
Arranmore CE Commendation
News, Top Stories

Three RNLI lifeboat crews awarded for rescuing a fishing crew off Fanad Head

29 November 2022
hospital beds
News, Top Stories

New legislation will see an opt-out system introduced for organ donation

29 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube