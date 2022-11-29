Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí investigating link between Letterkenny car thefts

Gardai believe the theft of three vehicles in Letterkenny may be linked.

A ‘white Toyota Wish was stolen from the Lower Main Street area on Wednesday last at around 5pm. It was later discovered on fire on the Iona Road.

On the same night, a ‘Silver Toyota Vitz’ was stolen from Glendale Manor between 8.05pm and 9pm. It was found abandoned on Saturday in a hotel carpark on the Ramelton Road.

Meanwhile, a red Nissan Note was taken from a carpark on the Port Road yesterday between 5.15pm and 6.45pm. It was also later discovered on fire.

Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh is appealing to anyone with information to contact them:

