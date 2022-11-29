Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man assaulted and windows smashed at house in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an assault and subsequent criminal damage incident that happened on Saturday November 26 at approx. 00.45am.

A man was chatting to a couple of his friends outside a
house in Glenard Park, Longlane when they were approached by a number of males.

The man was then assaulted by one of these
males.

The injured man and his friends fled the scene to one of their houses in Hazelbrook Crescent, a short distance away.

The males in question followed them and they then smashed the front window of said house but did not gain entry.

The man who was injured received medical treatment for non-
life threatening injuries.

Gardaí appeal to residents in Glenard Park and Hazelbrook
Crescent who may have witnessed any of this activity to make contact.

If anybody travelled on the Long Lane, Glenard Park or Hazelbrook Crescent around that time who had a dash cam, Gardaí ask them to make that footage available.

Gardaí in Letterkenny may be reached on 074-9167100.

