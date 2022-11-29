

New legislation will see an opt-out system introduced for organ donation.

Under plans being brought to Cabinet by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly consent for organ donation will be assumed unless someone has opted out while alive.

But next of kin will still be consulted and will be able to object to the removal of an organ.

The Human Tissue Bill will also implement recommendations of the Madden Report on post mortem’s – including transferring responsibility for disposal of human material from the Coroner to the hospital involved.

The bill will also regulate the display of dead bodies in Ireland for the first time – including requiring a new licence to display bodies after death.