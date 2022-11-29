Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Parked car damaged while owner at mass

An appeal has been launched after a mass-goer had their car damaged during mass.

Milford Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that happened on the Tank Road, Ramelton on Wednesday November 23 between 7pm and 7.30pm.

A white Kia Sportage was parked at that location outside St. Mary’s Church while the owner attended Mass.

Damage was caused to the panels all along the driver’s side of the car during that time period.

It is believed to have been caused by another vehicle.

If anybody witnessed what occurred, Gardaí ask them to
make contact with Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.

