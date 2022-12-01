HSE under mounting pressure to deliver centre for Donegal diabetes patients

The HSE is facing mounting pressure to deliver a Centre of Excellance for people with diabetes in Donegal.

The Chair of the Regional Health Forum West says with the large number of people with Type 1 diabetes in the county, it warrants an enhancement of treatment services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s been confirmed that the recruitment of two permanent consultant endocrinologists for the hospital is underway.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle has committed to keep the pressure on until a Centre of Excellence is established: