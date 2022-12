Gardaí say that following an operation involving local mountain rescue and coast guard teams, a man’s body has been recovered this morning in County Donegal.

Gardaí say the man’s remains were found at 9am this Saturday morning.

While not officially confirmed, local reports suggest the discovery was made on Mount Errigal.

The body has been removed from the scene and taken to the Mortuary where a post mortem will take place in due course, and a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.