A garda has been reinstated at Kilmacrennan Garda Station on a temporary basis.

Cllr Michael McBride says a young garda is now working out of Kilmacrennan Station, and is expected to be there for six months.

The Kilmacrennan Station had been unmanned for a number of years.

Cllr McBride is hopeful that this could lead to the station being staffed on a full time basis……..