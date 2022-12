Donegal and Ulster Junior Hurling Champions Setanta have been defeated at the death by British Champions Kilburn in the All-Ireland Hurling Junior Quarter-Final.

Setanta had a commanding six point advantage with ten minutes to go, but two goals in the dying moments saw Kilburn snatch the victory.

The game finished 3-12 to 0-17 in the London side’s favour.

Paddy Hunter has the full-time report from Carrickmore: