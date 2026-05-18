Man killed in Inishowen collision named as 25-year-old Ashlea (Ash) Harkin

The victim of a single vehicle collision which occurred at Ardmore, Muff on Saturday, May 16th, has been named locally as 25-year-old Ashlea (Ash) Harkin.

Ashlea passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry surrounded by his loving family.

Late of Culmore, Derry he was the third fatality of Donegal collisions across the weekend.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the R238 at Ardmore between 9:30pm and 10:00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.