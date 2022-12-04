Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Appeals after Clady aggravated burglary

Police in the North are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary that took place in Clady on Friday night.

Two masked men entered a house in the Cluny Gardens area, and attacked a man inside with wooden posts.

The man, aged in his thirties, sustained a broken arm as well as severe cuts and bruising.

An investigation is underway and detectives would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could help with the investigation to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1686 02/12/22.

