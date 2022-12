The State has paid out more than two billion euro in medical negligence claims over the last five years.

That’s according to new figures provided by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to the Irish Mail on Sunday.

The figures show 461 million euro was paid out last year, and that set to rise to 530 million euro this year.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín says each one of these incidents are a “human disaster” for the patients involved: