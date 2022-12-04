Defeat in Mayo for Donegal Youths

Donegal Youth Interleague hopes are still alive despite conceding a 99th minute goal losing 3-2 to Mayo at Solar Park in Castlebar on Saturday afternoon.

Donegal knew a draw would see them top the group and advance to the last four but the late concession of the goal saw them sweating on other group results elsewere to confirm their semi final spot as best runners up.

It was no more than Eamonn McConigleys side deserved with a stoic defensive performance marshalled by Letterkenny Rovers Luke Parke and Keadue Rovers Ethan McCaffrey which almost got the job done before the Westerners late late show.

Donegal took the lead on six minutes when Kian McGrath and Sam Harvey combined well down the left before Harvey found Robbie Murphy and the Donegal Town man did well firing home off the post giving Mayo keeper Luca Meldrum no chance.

Mayo could not believe it they fell behind early on and responded well and after Dylan Coleman fired high over they did level matters on 15 minutes when Conor Gorman beat the offside trap and teed up Matthew Traynor who cooly slotted home.

Donegal though took the game to their hosts with Faolan Gibson firing high when well placed but were back in front just three minutes later when McGrath did well to feed Harvey who went past a number of defenders before netting with a composed finish.

Mayo though again came back firing but misfired with Traynor and Gorman both shooting wide without testing visiting goalkeeper Mark Margey while Donegal had a huge letoff on 31 minutes when some ping-pong in the box saw Mayo hit the bar.

Mayo knew they needed a win to top the group and came out all guns blazing in the second half and missed some good chances through Dylan Coleman, Dan O’ Malley and Liam Burke but were denied by a combination of some super defending and profligate finishing but they did draw level on 75 minutes when sub Cillian McGing scored with a freekick.

That set up a grandstand finish and it looked set to end level ( which would have sent both teams definitely through) after Gweedore Celtics Caolan Laux cleared off the line but nine minutes into added time added by FAI Cup final referee Damien McGrath Mayo were in dreamland when they found a winner following a corner with the last touch of a Donegal player.

Donegal will now face Cork or Galway in the national semi final in January and no doubt will hope for a home draw when it is made in Abbotstown this week.