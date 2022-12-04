Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

DMRT thank efforts of all involved following Errigal body recovery

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team have thanked the efforts of members of the Rescue 118 helicopter crew, as well as all other involved in a search that resulted in the recovery of a body on Mount Errigal yesterday morning.

Gardaí say the man’s remains were found by search crews at approximately 9am. The man was previously reported missing, but Gardaí have not released any further details regarding his identity.

In a statement on social media, the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team offered their condolonces to the bereaved’s family, while also thanking the co-ordinated efforts of Gardaí, the Coast Guard, as well as the Rescue 118 helicopter throughout the ten hour search.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern as state to pay over €500 million for medical negligence claims

4 December 2022
vaccine 6
Audio, News, Top Stories

Parents urged to avail of flu vaccination scheme for children

4 December 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to hijacking and kidnapping in North

4 December 2022
snow
News, Top Stories

Weather advisory for cold and wintry weather next week

4 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern as state to pay over €500 million for medical negligence claims

4 December 2022
vaccine 6
Audio, News, Top Stories

Parents urged to avail of flu vaccination scheme for children

4 December 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to hijacking and kidnapping in North

4 December 2022
snow
News, Top Stories

Weather advisory for cold and wintry weather next week

4 December 2022
donegal mountain rescue x
News, Top Stories

DMRT thank efforts of all involved following Errigal body recovery

4 December 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Appeals after Clady aggravated burglary

4 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube