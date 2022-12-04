DMRT thank efforts of all involved following Errigal body recovery

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team have thanked the efforts of members of the Rescue 118 helicopter crew, as well as all other involved in a search that resulted in the recovery of a body on Mount Errigal yesterday morning.

Gardaí say the man’s remains were found by search crews at approximately 9am. The man was previously reported missing, but Gardaí have not released any further details regarding his identity.

In a statement on social media, the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team offered their condolonces to the bereaved’s family, while also thanking the co-ordinated efforts of Gardaí, the Coast Guard, as well as the Rescue 118 helicopter throughout the ten hour search.