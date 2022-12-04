Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Eves and Melly win in Kerry

Donegal’s Kevin Eves and Chris Melly won the modified category of the Killarney Historic Rally on Saturday.

Their Toyota Corolla Twincam had 38 seconds to spare on the Escort of Daniel McKenna and Andrew Grennan after seven classic stages through the Kerry countryside.

The Historic rally was won by Jonathan Greer and Niall Burns in their Ford Sierra.

The Down Donegal crew won the event by 30 seconds from the Subaru Legacy of Alan Rin and Adrian Deasy.

Donagh Kelly and Rory Kennedy finished 6th in the BMW M3.

WRC driver Craig Breen was the top attraction in Killarney but he failed to finish due to a broken shaft in his Frank Meagher Sierra Cosworth.

Historic Rally Results:

Modified Rally Results:

Advertisement

