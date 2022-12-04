Man arrested in relation to hijacking and kidnapping in North

Police say a man has been arrested in relation to a number of alleged incidents in the North, including a car hijacking and a kidnapping.

A 28 year old man was arrested in the Claudy area this morning under the Terrorism Act.

Police say the man has been arrested in relation to an alleged kidnapping that happened in Claudy on the 10th of November as well as possession of a firearm. The suspect has also been arrested in relation to a car hijacking that took place in the Waterside area of Derry on the 20th of November.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing, and Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward via the non-emergency number 101.