Parents urged to avail of flu vaccination scheme for children

Parents are being reminded of the importance of flu vaccines for their children this winter.

The warning comes due to the rise in serious cases of the bacterial infection Strep A, which has caused the death of six children in the UK.

With more children and young people at risk of catching RSV, parents are being urged to keep people away from young babies.

Kathy Maher from the Irish Pharmacy Union says it’s important to avail of the free vaccination scheme as takeup rates for children have so far been low…

4 December 2022
Parents urged to avail of flu vaccination scheme for children

4 December 2022
Man arrested in relation to hijacking and kidnapping in North

4 December 2022
Weather advisory for cold and wintry weather next week

4 December 2022
