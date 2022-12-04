Parents urged to avail of flu vaccination scheme for children

Parents are being reminded of the importance of flu vaccines for their children this winter.

The warning comes due to the rise in serious cases of the bacterial infection Strep A, which has caused the death of six children in the UK.

With more children and young people at risk of catching RSV, parents are being urged to keep people away from young babies.

Kathy Maher from the Irish Pharmacy Union says it’s important to avail of the free vaccination scheme as takeup rates for children have so far been low…