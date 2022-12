Dunloy were crowned Ulster Senior Club Hurling champions for the first time since 2009 on Sunday as the Antrim side dethroned Slaughtneil at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Nigel Elliott scored both Dunloy’s goals in the 2-12 to 0-16 win, handing the Derry men a first defeat in three ulster campaigns.

Slaughtneil Manager Michael McShane was disappointed with the defeat: