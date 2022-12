dl debate

On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney talks with the new man in charge of our senior football Donegal footballers, Paddy Carr.

Alan Foley of the Iconic Media Groups wraps up all the weekends action and Brendan talks Hurling with Donegal coach Jamsie Donnolly.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: