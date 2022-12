Gardaí have appealed for information after a trailer was stolen from the Muff area.

Gardaí from Buncrana say the trailer was stolen from a closed licenced premises at Sappagh, Muff, on the Burnfoot to Muff road.

It’s believed the trailer was stolen between 6pm on Saturday the 5th of November and 11am on Sunday the 6th of November.

Anyone with information, particularly if they have seen a similar trailer offered for sale, has been asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20 540.