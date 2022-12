Police in the North have launched an investigation into the discovery of a body in Tyrone.

The remains were found in the laneway of a property in the Fintona area shortly before 12 o’clock this afternoon.

The body is believed to be that of 15 year old Matthew McCallan from the Dungannon area.

He was reported missing in the earlier hours of yesterday morning, when he didn’t return home after attending an event in Fintona.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information to come forward.