Letterkenny University Hospital support staff feel ‘undervalued’

Some Letterkenny University Hospital support workers feel ‘undervalued’ as they have not been deemed eligible for a role upgrade which would lead to a pay increase.

Phase four healthcare support workers which includes housekeeping, cleaning and domestic staff are not currently being considered for an upgrade or pay increase.

The job evaluation scheme commenced in 2017 and resulted in other support staff being upgraded with their wages increased and their conditions improved.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, Lena Gallagher read out a letter that was written by one of her colleagues in Letterkenny University Hospital…