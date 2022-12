Losing the NHS would be one of the biggest concerns for voters in Northern Ireland, if Irish unity was to happen.

That’s according to a North-South survey carried out by The Irish Times and ARINS.

Almost half of the people surveyed in the Republic say they’d be less likely to vote for unity, if changes were made to the flag or national anthem.

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn says we should be striving for our own Irish National Health Service..