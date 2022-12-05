Taoiseach rules out Citizens’ Assembly on United Ireland

The Taoiseach has rejected calls for a Citizen’s Assembly on Irish Unity, saying that opinion polls will never unite the country.

Micheál Martin was responding to a poll published in the Irish Times, which analysed voters’ views around a united Ireland.

It found almost half of Irish voters wouldn’t support a united Ireland if changes were made to the flag or national anthem – but 66 percent supported the idea of unity in the Republic overall.

Micheál Martin thinks continuing the “shared island approach” is the way forward, not considering a unity poll: