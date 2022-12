It’s emerged that there are a total of 40 families in Inishowen in need of residential placement.

Councillor Albert Doherty spoke at the Regional Health Forum West of a family living in Clonmany whose daughter is currently receiving residential support in Co Carlow.

A recent meeting was told that no consideration would be given to the family to relocate her as she is being cared for.

Councillor Doherty says closer to home care needs to be prioritised for all families: