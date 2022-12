Plans will go to Cabinet this morning for changes to jobseekers allowance.

Minister Heather Humphreys is seeking public consultation on increasing the rate paid to higher earners.

It would mean people would be paid 60 per cent of their salary on losing their job, up to a cap of 450 euro a week.

The measure would be time limited and after six months the person would return to the base rate of 220 euro a week.