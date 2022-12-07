Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal hoteliers seeking support for tourism recovery

An open letter has been sent to Donegal TDs on behalf of Donegal hoteliers, seeking support for tourism recovery and the retention of the 9% VAT rate.

The letter, issued by Niall Coffey, a member of the Donegal Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation in a bid to highlight the growing economic challenges facing the sector over the coming year.

 

While the tourism industry in Donegal has seen an upturn in business since the pandemic, it continues to struggle with rising costs.

Michael Magner, National Vice President of the Irish Hotels Federation says revenue generated from tourism plays a huge part in the region..

