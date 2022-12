A fifth attempt will be made later to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

MLAs will gather at midday to try and elect a new Speaker of the Stormont Assembly.

It’s being prompted by the cost of living crisis and delays in homeowners receiving a 600 pounds energy credit.

The DUP is refusing to facilitate power-sharing over its concerns with the Northern Ireland protocol.

Journalist Amanda Ferguson says today’s attempts to get Stormont back up and running are likely to end in failure: