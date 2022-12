Ireland is generating too much waste.

A new report from the EPA has found waste generation continued to rise in 2020, with Ireland in danger of missing our EU targets for 2025.

The amount generated jumped from 12 point 7 million tonnes in 2012 to 16 point 2 million tonnes in 2020 – with almost half of coming from construction.

Warren Phelan manages the EPA’s Circular Economy Programme – he says we need to confront our attitudes towards economic growth if we’re to tackle our waste problems: