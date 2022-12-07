Missing 16 year old found safe and well

A 16 year old youth who had been missing since from Donegal since Thursday last has been located safe and well.
He had last been seen in the area of Malin in the early hours of last Thursday.
Gardai have thanked the public for their assistance.
