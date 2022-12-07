Permanent GP recruited for Dunkineely

A permanent GP has been recruited for Dunkineely, with confirmation this afternoon that a meeting which had been called to discuss the issue on Friday night has now been cancelled .

The HSE has today confirmed that a GP has been appointed to Dunkineely following fears would that the area would be left with no GP.

The HSE are now progressing through the contract process with the new doctor expected to be in place early in the new year.

Until the process is complete, the interim arrangements in place for Dunkineely will continue with Dr Charles McManus is providing cover for GMS patients from the Health Centre in Glenties.

A spokesperson for the HSE said, “This is really good news for the area at a time when GP recruitment is proving extremely difficult across the country.

“Please note that if you need to visit the GP you should call 074 9557811 to make an appointment.

“The HSE is not in a position to make any further comment at this time.”

The public meeting planned on Friday night has now been cancelled.