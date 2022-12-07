Short term letting register proposed

Up to 12,000 properties could be freed up from short term letting sites under plans going to the Cabinet this morning.

Minister Catherine Martin will update colleagues on plans for a short term letting register.

It would mean anyone offering a property as accommodation for three weeks or more in a year would need to be registered with Fáilte Ireland.

Property owners will have to register and confirm they have the correct planning permission for short term letting – with penalties for non-compliance.

It’s hoped the legislation will crack down on instances where a property is being used as a short term rental without the correct planning permission.

New planning requirements were brought in under a 2019 bill to require planning permission in rent pressure zones to free up more properties for long term rental or the private market, rather than having them let on a short term basis through sites like AirBnB.