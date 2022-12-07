Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Short term letting register proposed

Up to 12,000 properties could be freed up from short term letting sites under plans going to the Cabinet this morning.

Minister Catherine Martin will update colleagues on plans for a short term letting register.

It would mean anyone offering a property as accommodation for three weeks or more in a year would need to be registered with Fáilte Ireland.

Property owners will have to register and confirm they have the correct planning permission for short term letting – with penalties for non-compliance.

It’s hoped the legislation will crack down on instances where a property is being used as a short term rental without the correct planning permission.

New planning requirements were brought in under a 2019 bill to require planning permission in rent pressure zones to free up more properties for long term rental or the private market, rather than having them let on a short term basis through sites like AirBnB.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Six people arrested in Donegal as part of Operation Thor

7 December 2022
Letterkenny skyline
Audio, News, Top Stories

Meeting to discuss legitimacy of beggars in Letterkenny to take place on Monday

7 December 2022
hospital beds
Audio, News, Top Stories

40 families in Inishowen in need of residential placement

7 December 2022
eileenf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government needs to launch a national campaign to welcome refugees – Flynn

7 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Six people arrested in Donegal as part of Operation Thor

7 December 2022
Letterkenny skyline
Audio, News, Top Stories

Meeting to discuss legitimacy of beggars in Letterkenny to take place on Monday

7 December 2022
hospital beds
Audio, News, Top Stories

40 families in Inishowen in need of residential placement

7 December 2022
eileenf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government needs to launch a national campaign to welcome refugees – Flynn

7 December 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fifth attempt to restore power-sharing in NI to be made today

7 December 2022
Lease agreement
News, Top Stories

Short term letting register proposed

7 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube