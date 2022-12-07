Two men arrested and suspected stolen goods seized

Police in Derry have arrested two men and seized suspected stolen goods worth approximately £2,000.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of six counts of theft and he remains in police custody at this time.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft and he also remains in police custody.

A search of a property this morning in the city, as part of these enquiries, resulted in the seizure of suspected stolen goods, including adult and children’s clothing, festive costumes, shoes and boots.

The arrests and seizure were made as part of enquiries into reports of theft at local businesses between October and this month.

Inspector Luke Moyne said, “Our dedicated City Centre Neighbourhood team, and our Crime Prevention Officer are committed to tackling business crime, and we want business owners and retailers to know we are here to support them and advise on how to protect themselves against criminals.

“The impact retail crime has is significant for business owners and retailers, their staff and the wider community. At a time when so many are facing financial pressure, it’s important everyone in the community works to reduce business crime. We’re urging all retailers, and members of the public, to report business crime to us. That way we can investigate and build a picture of offending and coordinate our resources to tackle the issue.”

For advice or information call 101.