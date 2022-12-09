Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bradley knows Kilcoo will be a difficult challenge

Emmet Bradley of Watty Grahams Glen

Glen’s Emmett Bradley says they know how difficult a challenge they are facing this Sunday when they take on defending champions Kilcoo in the AIB Ulster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final.

The two in-a-row Derry champions meet the Down outfit at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh this Sunday at one.

Glen have beaten Errigal Ciaran of Tyrone and Antrim’s Cargin in the provincial campaign so far this season and Bradley feels they’ll need to improve if they are to have a chance of beating Kilcoo.

Bradley has been speaking with Oisin Langan.

