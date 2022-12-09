Concerns raised about the condition of one of Inishowen’s busiest roads

Concerns have been raised about the condition of one of the busiest roads in Inishowen.

The slab road leads from Bunfoot to the main Derry to Letterkenny Road and recently the Council has been encouraging people to travel via Bridgend and avoid the road.

However, Cllr Jack Murray says the road remains one of the busiest in Inishowen but the condition of the road has detoriated in recent years.

He says he is concerned about the safety of the road and called for it to be widened, lined and lit up….