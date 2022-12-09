Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Concerns raised about the condition of one of Inishowen’s busiest roads

Concerns have been raised about the condition of one of the busiest roads in Inishowen.

The slab road leads from Bunfoot to the main Derry to Letterkenny Road and recently the Council has been encouraging people to travel via Bridgend and avoid the road.

However, Cllr Jack Murray says the road remains one of the busiest in Inishowen but the condition of the road has detoriated in recent years.

He says he is concerned about the safety of the road and called for it to be widened, lined and lit up….

Speed 10
News, Top Stories

Driver detected speeding in Buncrana area as temperatures hit 0

9 December 2022
Mica House 7
Audio, News, Top Stories

Positive development for homeowners in uninhabitable defective block properties

9 December 2022
Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Power cuts not an option’ Deputy Ring

9 December 2022
car insurance
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty welcomes progress on insurance legislation

9 December 2022
Advertisement

