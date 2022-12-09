Councillor believes surgical hub plan will benefit people of Donegal

A local Councillor believes the plan for five new surgical hubs will greatly benefit the people of Donegal despite the North West being excluded from the plan.

Plans are in the early stages for the creation of five new surgical hubs to be located in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Dublin.

Concerns have been raised about Donegal and the North West being excluded from the plan and the hubs will lead to more patients having to travel for treatment.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, Cllr Ciaran Brogan says he believes the new hubs will take the pressure of the health centre…