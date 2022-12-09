Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Councillor believes surgical hub plan will benefit people of Donegal

A local Councillor believes the plan for five new surgical hubs will greatly benefit the people of Donegal despite the North West being excluded from the plan.

Plans are in the early stages for the creation of five new surgical hubs to be located in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Dublin.

Concerns have been raised about Donegal and the North West being excluded from the plan and the hubs will lead to more patients having to travel for treatment.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, Cllr Ciaran Brogan says he believes the new hubs will take the pressure of the health centre…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

planning
News, Top Stories

Planning granted for 165 new Donegal homes

9 December 2022
Domestic Violence
News, Top Stories

Almost 50,000 people reported incidents of domestic abuse in 2022

9 December 2022
computer doctor
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillor believes surgical hub plan will benefit people of Donegal

9 December 2022
Diversion 1
News, Top Stories

Lorry off road outside Letterkenny

9 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

planning
News, Top Stories

Planning granted for 165 new Donegal homes

9 December 2022
Domestic Violence
News, Top Stories

Almost 50,000 people reported incidents of domestic abuse in 2022

9 December 2022
computer doctor
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillor believes surgical hub plan will benefit people of Donegal

9 December 2022
Diversion 1
News, Top Stories

Lorry off road outside Letterkenny

9 December 2022
IMG-4296
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tory Island to be left without nurse next week

9 December 2022
donegal county council logo large
News

Carndonagh PSC to remain closed today

9 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube