The Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise Centre is to avail of €300,000 grant.

Sinn Fein Deputy Pearse Doherty has confirmed the CAKE centre is to receive a €300,000 Community Centre Investment fund grant.

The funding will make the centre one of the most sustainable in Ireland, with the money going towards new windows and doors and the installing of solar panels and heat pumps.

Deputy Doherty welcomed the news and says it will come as a boost to the local community in the Cross and Killygordon.