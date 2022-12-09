Derry PSNI welcome conviction of man for sexual offences against a child

Police in Derry are urging people to help break what they’re calling the cycle of abuse against innocent children.

It’s after a 53 year old man from the Derry area was sentenced at Coleraine Crown Court for sexual communication with a child, making and possessing indecent photographs of children, and possession of prohibited images.

Peter McGowan will serve six months in prison and six months on license, as well as being placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years, and subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for seven years.

Detective Inspector Vasey said: “Detectives from our Child Internet Protection Team are dedicated in safeguarding children. We will continue to actively look for those responsible to bring them before the courts to publicly answer for their crimes.

“McGowan took advantage of the young girl in this case, knowing she was underage. His actions were both incredibly manipulative and sickening.

“We would like to commend the victim for her bravery in speaking to police and explaining to the court the impact this persons actions have had upon her”.

“If you are suspicious that someone you know or live with is sexually communicating with a child or has possession of indecent images contact 101 or 999 in case of emergencies. Help us break the cycle of abuse against innocent children.”