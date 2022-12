Gardai in Donegal are urging all drivers to slow down and drive with extra caution as wintry conditions continue.

It comes after the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit this week detected a number of vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit as temperatures reached 0 degrees.

Gardai are warning that speed kills.

They are also advising drivers to check tyres regularly as the more worn they are, the less grip they will have.