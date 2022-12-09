Inishowen Destination Experience Plan being launched today

Failte Ireland will today launch a Destination Experience Plan for the Inishowen Peninsula, laying out how it hopes to grow tourism in the area over the next three to five years.

It comes as significant funding was announced this week under the Shared Island initiative for the linking of the Causeway Coastal route in counties Derry and Antrim with the Wild Atlantic Way.

Failte Ireland’s Joan Crawford says five major projects are being highlighted in Inishowen, including Malin Head and Fort Dunree where significant developments are already under way…….

A copy of the plan can be downloaded HERE