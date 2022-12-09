Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Keith Cowan departs Drogheda Utd

Keith Cowan’s term at Drogheda United has come to an end.

The former Finn Harps captain spent one season with The Drogs after spells in the Irish league with Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts.

Cowan helped Drogheda to 8th in the Premier Division.

