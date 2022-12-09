Keith Cowan departs Drogheda Utd

Keith Cowan’s term at Drogheda United has come to an end.
The former Finn Harps captain spent one season with The Drogs after spells in the Irish league with Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts.
Cowan helped Drogheda to 8th in the Premier Division.
Short, but very sweet, is how i would describe my time @DroghedaUnited. Unfortunately i will not be a Drog next season. It truly was one of my most enjoyable years in football. The people at the club, the players and Management have made my family & I feel so welcome from day 1. pic.twitter.com/uKihgCzM7w
— Keith Cowan (@Special_kcowan) December 9, 2022