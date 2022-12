A Midlands North West MEP believes Ireland is not doing enough to combat child trafficking and criminal exploitation.

Maria Walshe is welcoming a European Commission’s Anti-Trafficking Directive this week, outlining requirements for member states, including actions to discourage and reduce the demand for trafficking as weel as for awareness.

Ireland is currently Tier 2 on the US watchlist for Human Trafficking.

Maria Walsh says child exploitation is a huge issue in Ireland………..