Over 602,800 patients are waiting for a first hospital outpatient consultation.

The latest National Treatment Purchase Fund Hospital Waiting List data is out.

It also shows 80,232 patients were waiting for an appointment for their inpatient or day case treatment, 2,513 of them at Letterkenny University Hospital on November 24th.

15,475 people were awaiting Outpatient appointments in Letterkenny on the same day.