Planning granted for 165 new Donegal homes

165 new dwellings were granted planning permission in Donegal in the third quarter of the year.

According to figures released today by CSO, a total of 342 building projects were granted planning permission during July to September of 2022.

In Donegal, 165 new homes were granted planning permission with 65 other construction projects approved.

89 extensions were approved while 23 alterations and conversions were also granted approval by the Council.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Border Region (Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Cavan) recorded the second lowest number of apartments granted planning permission at 44.

Nationally, the number of dwelling units granted planning permission in Quarter 3 2022 was 6,743 units, a decrease of 41 percent compared to last year.

The number of houses granted planning permission fell slightly by 0.1% on an annual basis to 4,396 housing units, while in contrast, there was a large decline of almost 67% in apartment approvals to 2,347 units.

 

 

 

