53 new jobs being created at Kelsius in Falcarragh

A Donegal member of the board of Udaras na Gaeltachta says investment in broadband and other vital infrastructure is paying dividends in Donegal.

Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh was speaking after it was confirmed at the weekend that Cora Tine in An Fál Carrach, trading as Kelsius Ltd is to create 53 new posts with the help of Údarás na Gaeltachta investment.

The firm manufactures wireless temperature control technology for the food and retail sector.

Cllr O’Fearraigh says the Donegal Gaeltacht is more attractive than ever as an alternative to the large urban areas.

He says these new jobs are particularly welcome…..