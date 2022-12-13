Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cabinet to consider amendments to international surrogacy laws

Cabinet Ministers will consider amendments to laws around international surrogacy this morning.

A joint memo from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman will approve the drafting of a number of amendments.

It’s expected the legislation will allow commercial surrogacy abroad and recognise people to be registered as the child’s parents in Ireland.

It’s also likely the law will allow parents of existing children born under current rules to be recognised as the child’s parents.

frostice
Audio, News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to drive with extreme caution

13 December 2022
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Jonathan Dowdall to be questioned on recording of him and Gerry Hutch

13 December 2022
babys
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to consider amendments to international surrogacy laws

13 December 2022
mentalhealth
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal people urged to avail of free mental health support over Christmas

13 December 2022
Advertisement

Paddy Harte of the International Fund for Ireland pictured with Declan Meehan (Manager of Milford FRC), Stephen Barrett (Programme Manager IFI) and Maria Tonra (Youth Project Co-ordinator). (NW Newspix/Donal Dunn)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Funding boost for Mulroy Youth project

13 December 2022
construction1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council on track to reach housing for all targets

13 December 2022

