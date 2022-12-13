Cabinet to consider amendments to international surrogacy laws

Cabinet Ministers will consider amendments to laws around international surrogacy this morning.

A joint memo from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman will approve the drafting of a number of amendments.

It’s expected the legislation will allow commercial surrogacy abroad and recognise people to be registered as the child’s parents in Ireland.

It’s also likely the law will allow parents of existing children born under current rules to be recognised as the child’s parents.