Council on track to reach housing for all targets



The council is on track to reach the county’s housing for all target and could exceed the expected figures.

Donegal County Council’s Housing for all target is 879 units however last evening’s meeting of housing and corporate services committee heard the council is on track to reach the target.

The meeting heard that the council could exceed the target if new projects are acquired.

Cllr Rena Donaghey welcomed the update and says she is hopeful some of the projects will be started in the new year..