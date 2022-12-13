Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Council on track to reach housing for all targets


The council is on track to reach the county’s housing for all target and could exceed the expected figures.

Donegal County Council’s Housing for all target is 879 units however last evening’s meeting of housing and corporate services committee heard the council is on track to reach the target.

The meeting heard that the council could exceed the target if new projects are acquired.

Cllr Rena Donaghey welcomed the update and says she is hopeful some of the projects will be started in the new year..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

frostice
Audio, News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to drive with extreme caution

13 December 2022
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Jonathan Dowdall to be questioned on recording of him and Gerry Hutch

13 December 2022
babys
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to consider amendments to international surrogacy laws

13 December 2022
mentalhealth
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal people urged to avail of free mental health support over Christmas

13 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

frostice
Audio, News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to drive with extreme caution

13 December 2022
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Jonathan Dowdall to be questioned on recording of him and Gerry Hutch

13 December 2022
babys
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to consider amendments to international surrogacy laws

13 December 2022
mentalhealth
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal people urged to avail of free mental health support over Christmas

13 December 2022
Paddy Harte of the International Fund for Ireland pictured with Declan Meehan (Manager of Milford FRC), Stephen Barrett (Programme Manager IFI) and Maria Tonra (Youth Project Co-ordinator). (NW Newspix/Donal Dunn)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Funding boost for Mulroy Youth project

13 December 2022
construction1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council on track to reach housing for all targets

13 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube