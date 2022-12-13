Donegal GAA to elect new chair this week

A new chairman will be elected at the Donegal GAA Convention on Wednesday evening in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Having served his five year term, Mick McGrath is stepping down, paving the way for a new man in the top seat.

Fergus McGee of St Eunan’s and Paul McGonigle from the Buncrana club are the two nominees set to battle for the job.

A new PRO will be elected with John McEniff not seeking to run again while Michael McGeehin faces opposition from Gary Boyle for the coaching officers role.

Elsewhere seven men will go for the two spots as delegates to the Ulster Council while there will also be contests for Central Council officer and delegate to Ulster Convention and National Congress.

Among a number of motions, the boundaries – with a new grandparents rule and a return to the even underage structure are set to be dealt with.

Nominations for CLG Dhun Na nGall 2023

Chairperson – Fergus McGee, Paul McGonigle

Vice Chairperson – David McLoone

Secretary – Declan Martin

Assistant Secretary – Ed Byrne, Sharon McGinty

Treasurer – Alan Boyd

Assistant Treasurer – Frankie Doherty

PRO – Fiona Shiels, Oisin Cannon, Sinead Breen

Irish and Cultural Officer – Caitriona Ui Suibhne

Coaching Officer – Michael McGeehin, Gary Boyle

Central Council Officer – Sean Dunnion, Ed Byrne, Mick McGrath

Ulster Council Officers(2) – Fergus McGee, Brendan Kelly,

Áodh Mairtín Ó Fearraigh , Cieran Kelly Donál Ó Searcaigh, Fiona Shiels Pat Walsh.

Delegate to Ulster Convention (1) – Ed Byrne, David McLoone.

Delegate to National Congress (1) Ed Byrne, John Boyle(Baker), John McConnell, Mick McGrath