Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Donegal GAA to elect new chair this week

A new chairman will be elected at the Donegal GAA Convention on Wednesday evening in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Having served his five year term, Mick McGrath is stepping down, paving the way for a new man in the top seat.

Fergus McGee of St Eunan’s and Paul McGonigle from the Buncrana club are the two nominees set to battle for the job.

A new PRO will be elected with John McEniff not seeking to run again while Michael McGeehin faces opposition from Gary Boyle for the coaching officers role.

Elsewhere seven men will go for the two spots as delegates to the Ulster Council while there will also be contests for Central Council officer and delegate to Ulster Convention and National Congress.

Among a number of motions, the boundaries – with a new grandparents rule and a return to the even underage structure are set to be dealt with.

Nominations for CLG Dhun Na nGall 2023

Chairperson – Fergus McGee, Paul McGonigle

Vice Chairperson – David McLoone

Secretary – Declan Martin

Assistant Secretary – Ed Byrne, Sharon McGinty

Treasurer – Alan Boyd

Assistant Treasurer – Frankie Doherty

PRO – Fiona Shiels, Oisin Cannon, Sinead Breen

Irish and Cultural Officer – Caitriona Ui Suibhne

Coaching Officer – Michael McGeehin, Gary Boyle

Central Council Officer – Sean Dunnion, Ed Byrne, Mick McGrath

Ulster Council Officers(2) – Fergus McGee, Brendan Kelly,
Áodh Mairtín Ó Fearraigh , Cieran Kelly Donál Ó Searcaigh, Fiona Shiels Pat Walsh.

Delegate to Ulster Convention (1) – Ed Byrne, David McLoone.

Delegate to National Congress (1) Ed Byrne, John Boyle(Baker), John McConnell, Mick McGrath

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

grainne garda slot
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate incidents in Killybegs, Killygordon and Buncrana

13 December 2022
Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pre-pay power customers set for more energy credits

13 December 2022
Garda Exterior
Audio, News, Top Stories

Garda injured after patrol car rammed in Ballyshannon

13 December 2022
european-commission-building-flags
Audio, News, Top Stories

Provisional fish quota discussions end in Brussels

13 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

grainne garda slot
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate incidents in Killybegs, Killygordon and Buncrana

13 December 2022
Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pre-pay power customers set for more energy credits

13 December 2022
Garda Exterior
Audio, News, Top Stories

Garda injured after patrol car rammed in Ballyshannon

13 December 2022
european-commission-building-flags
Audio, News, Top Stories

Provisional fish quota discussions end in Brussels

13 December 2022
Mica House 14
News, Top Stories

Special Council meeting to discuss alternative accommodation for defective block homeowners

13 December 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Progress being made on processing of redress scheme applications

13 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube